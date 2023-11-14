Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Invesco by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Invesco by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 258,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 4,967.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,223,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

