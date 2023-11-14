Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 26 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $638.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $639.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,979 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

