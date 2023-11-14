Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 710,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Newell Brands by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NWL opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

