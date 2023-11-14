Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 306 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $117.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

