Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $511,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VYM opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.12. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

