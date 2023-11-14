Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $99,063,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,772,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 685.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 527,684 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Okta by 110.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 996,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,973,000 after purchasing an additional 522,489 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $69,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. Okta’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Okta

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.