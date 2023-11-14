Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,097 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $21,228,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,814 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 79,868 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,200. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

