Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

