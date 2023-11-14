Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $186.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

