Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $161,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $186.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $122.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

