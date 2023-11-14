Horizen Price Tops $11.07 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. Horizen has a total market cap of $158.70 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $11.07 or 0.00030523 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00080848 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00043982 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,339,162 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

