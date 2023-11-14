Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $588.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $588.33.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $497.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.03. Humana has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $558.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

