Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,662 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

