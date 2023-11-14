Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) vs. loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Critical Review

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.9% of loanDepot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.45, indicating that its stock price is 345% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 1 1 0 2.50 loanDepot 0 6 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hut 8 Mining and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus target price of $3.13, indicating a potential upside of 53.94%. loanDepot has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than loanDepot.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -121.54% -23.18% -19.99% loanDepot -17.51% -28.80% -3.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and loanDepot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 3.88 -$186.77 million ($0.46) -4.41 loanDepot $1.26 billion 0.36 -$273.02 million ($0.93) -1.54

Hut 8 Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than loanDepot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats loanDepot on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. loanDepot, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

