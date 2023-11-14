Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Icahn Enterprises has a payout ratio of 412.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 412.4%.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 1.6 %

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

IEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

