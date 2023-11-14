ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 227 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $22,557,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1,460.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 103,737 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 73,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

JJSF opened at $160.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.20. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $133.27 and a 1-year high of $177.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

