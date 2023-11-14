ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 428 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

