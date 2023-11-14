ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $260.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

