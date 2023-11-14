ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $704,000 Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $167.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.14. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.81%.

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

