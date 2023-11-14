ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 643 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 411.8% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,717,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $175,428,000 after purchasing an additional 155,451 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 38,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

