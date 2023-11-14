IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,278 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of IDEX worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 90.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 910.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

IDEX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $192.29 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

