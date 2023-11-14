IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 204.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IGMS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 12.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 31,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,941. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,653,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 275.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

