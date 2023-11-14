Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the software maker on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Immersion Stock Performance

IMMR stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.45. Immersion has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 114.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $149,913.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,336,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,291.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 96,947 shares of company stock valued at $768,603. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Immersion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

