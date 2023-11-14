Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

