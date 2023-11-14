Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Shares Sold by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,543 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Impel Pharmaceuticals worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $11,539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Impel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

