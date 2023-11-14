Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 5,387 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $394.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.02 and a 1-year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

