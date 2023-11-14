Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102,917 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Leidos worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Leidos Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $104.41 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.