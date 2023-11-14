Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145,295 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $141.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

