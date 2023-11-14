Intech Investment Management LLC Has $13.73 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,669 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 242.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 147.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.40. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $158.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

