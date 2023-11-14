Intech Investment Management LLC Has $14.50 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 296,393 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $149.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.18.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.