Intech Investment Management LLC Has $14.84 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,205 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 141,124 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $154.34 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average of $159.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

