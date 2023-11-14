Intech Investment Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,450,377,000 after purchasing an additional 359,986 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,151,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,808,000 after buying an additional 464,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.29. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.