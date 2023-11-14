Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,807. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of YUM opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.