Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 126,353 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of STERIS worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 144.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $202.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $163.53 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.97 and its 200-day moving average is $216.92.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

