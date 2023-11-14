Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Trimble worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 208,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Trimble by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 271,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Trimble by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.01.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,840 shares of company stock valued at $528,057 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

