Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 201,758 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,758 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Conagra Brands worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.