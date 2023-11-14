Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 28,742 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,742 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Hershey by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,069,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $194.71 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.71 and its 200 day moving average is $229.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

