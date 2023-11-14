Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 377,442 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 377,442 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Hologic worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.