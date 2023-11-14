Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 91,030 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,030 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

