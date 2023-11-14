Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $453.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

