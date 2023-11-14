Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after acquiring an additional 470,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,444,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,519,633,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $282.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.23. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,299. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

