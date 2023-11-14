Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Holdings Cut by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,228 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.5% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 19.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Invesco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.