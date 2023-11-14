Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $13,479,060,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $383.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.47. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

