IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 169 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

DIA stock opened at $343.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $356.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.