IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in NU by 62.5% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 3.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NU by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NU. New Street Research downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

NYSE:NU opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.71 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

