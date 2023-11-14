IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $474,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in C3.ai by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

C3.ai Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE AI opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.