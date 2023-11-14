IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,056.88 and a beta of 2.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $72.73 and a one year high of $117.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.91.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

