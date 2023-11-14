IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCLFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 282,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,355,000 after buying an additional 220,180 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $112.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

