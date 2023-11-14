iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,826 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.28% of iRhythm Technologies worth $40,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $653,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $269,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

IRTC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

