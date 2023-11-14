iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter.

ICF stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

